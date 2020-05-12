 Skip to Content

Frost Advisory until TUE 8:00 AM CDT

3:56 am Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - McHenry IL

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

McHenry County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS
MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 36 may result in some patchy
frost formation.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

