Frost Advisory until TUE 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

McHenry County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 36 may result in some patchy

frost formation.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and

northeast Illinois.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&