Frost Advisory until TUE 8:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory until TUE 8:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Ogle County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 36 may result in some patchy
frost formation.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&