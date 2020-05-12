Two free COVID-19 testing sites to open in Beloit

BELOIT (WREX) — Beloit will open free drive-through COVID-19 testing sites on Friday after an increase of confirmed cases.

“The free community testing will provide an opportunity for Beloit residents to get tested if they do not have a primary care physician or cannot afford the test," City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said.

Staff will prioritize patients with symptoms, who were exposed to someone with COVID-19, or who can't afford a test.

The Wisconsin National Guard provides all free tests while supplies last.

On May 15-22 from 11 a.m. till 7 p.m., community members can access testing at Telfer Park or at Krueger Park on the corner of Moore and House Streets.

Spanish translators and forms will be available by request.

“We know that COVID-19 is here in Beloit and disproportionately impacting our Hispanic/Latinx community members,” Luther said.

Community members don't have to identify themselves, but must provide their name, address, phone number and birthday.

The Wisconsin National Guard, Beloit Health System, the City of Beloit, Beloit Area Community Health Center and Rock County Public

Health Department partnered to create the testing sites.