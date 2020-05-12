City First Church distributes food, hundreds still in need after government support

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Government officials have offered stimulus checks and expanded unemployment to avoid what Americans experienced only one other time before and get people through COVID-19.

But many people are still fighting to stay afloat, including hundreds in Rockford that are hungry for more relief.

The Great Depression claims it spot in U.S. history for the highest unemployment rate of 24.9 percent.

COVD-19 takes the second spot with an unemployment rate of 14.7 percent. The high rate is leaving many in Rockford new to financial hardship as they ask for relief.

"Anything to help at this point," said Rockford resident Linda Laboy.

Laboy received her stimulus check but says it wasn't enough to cover all of the expenses her family faces.

"Our son is handicapped and he did not get a stimulus check. He is 40 something years old and I thought he would have. The handicap people should have gotten something," said Laboy.

Hundreds like Laboy are pulling through City First Church in Rockford to get help with food.

"Our free food distribution was just overwhelming. We actually had to unfortunately turn cars away," said City First Church Spiritual Growth Pastor Adam Seaton.

The church wanted to meet the need in the community by holding its third and largest food pick-up service. It offered milk, eggs and bread for up to 2,000 families.

"It just brings huge ramifications economically to households and you're seeing that individuals who have never needed food before are now in need. We get to partner with some amazing partners to then distribute," said Seaton.

"It's not something that I wanted to do but something I had to do to stay afloat," said Rockford resident Larry Roos.

The food distribution hopes to help those who are either waiting for unemployment or don't qualify.

"When you are looking for work you have to leave your cell phone on and different things. There are expenses that you are not really prepared for," said Roos.

The church is spreading the wealth of food, so everyone in our community has somewhere to turn to.

“I am so thankful for them," said Roos.

“It just means the world to us," said Laboy.

City First Church will hand out more food on June 1 through a partnership with the Northern Illinois Food Bank.