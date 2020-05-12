Carrie Lynn Center concerned over drop in child abuse reports during COVID-19

Rockord (WREX) — As the stay at home order continues, children spend their days at home isolated from school, friends, and typical activities. Child advocates are concerned for some children this environment may be dangerous.

The Carrie Lynn Center in Rockford says it's noticing a concerning trend.

"The continued concern is that we’re not receiving reports our reports are down at least 50%," says executive director Kathy Pomahac.

For the first time ever the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network is reporting minors are making up half of the calls coming into the national sexual assault hotline. Of those young people reaching out for help, safety concerns due to stay at home orders were consistently listed according to RAINN with many stating they live with their abuser.

"The Department of Justice reports that 70% of all reports of sexual assault happen to children 17 or under," says Pomahac. "That certainly holds true for our area and what we see the vast majority of sexual assaults are to children."

Pomahac says just because reports of abuse are down, that doesn't mean abuse is dropping. Her concern is children are enduring assaults with no lifeline like a teacher or coach to report for them. A reality that could continue into the summer as camps and activities are in jeopardy of closure.

"As children’s social circles restrict and continue to become smaller that leaves fewer and fewer people who they can talk to who can report if they have concerns," says Pomahac.

Pomahac encourages people to alert authorities to any abuse they think may be happening to a child. She says people can learn this through engaging and communicating with the child any way they can during isolation.

"Whether it’s through text or a Zoom or all the things that were all becoming so familiar with it increases the opportunity for the child to be able to talk about what might be able going on."