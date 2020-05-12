Belvidere Chrysler Plant employees to wear masks, other safety protocols put in place

(WREX) — Employees at the Belvidere Chrysler Plant will be required to wear a mask when the plant reopens next month.



Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) announced new safety protocols for its employees amid the coronavirus pandemic.



FCA is implementing layers of protection to combat the spread and transmission of COVID-19 as plants begin to reopen on June 1, including the Belvidere Chrysler Plant. This includes cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing and ensuring the wellness of everyone entering an FCA facility. With that in mind, the company will require its employees, as well as all visitors, to complete a Daily Health Risk Assessment, which consists of:

Taking their temperature less than two hours before reporting to work or visiting the site with either a Company-provided temperature strip or personal thermometer

Completing a self-screening questionnaire and turning it in upon entry

As an added measure of safety, the company is installing thermal imaging cameras to verify what employees and visitors have self-reported.

“Above everything else, our top priority has always been to do what is right for our employees,” Mike Manley, FCA CEO, said. “We have worked closely with the unions to establish protocols that will ensure our employees feel safe at work and that every step possible has been taken to protect them.

FCA says its completed a significant number of cleaning and social distancing activities to prepare its facilities for when operations resume. These include:

Cleaning and Disinfecting: More than 57 million square feet of manufacturing floor space cleaned and disinfected Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting schedules developed for common and high traffic areas, including turnstiles, restrooms, cafeterias, locker rooms and conference rooms 135 hand-held foggers distributed for more efficient cleaning of these areas Provided cleaning supplies at all workstations so surfaces can be cleaned and disinfected Installed more than 2,000 hand sanitizer stations across all facilities Daily audits to be conducted to ensure new standards are followed

Social Distancing: Masks and safety glasses to be required personal protection equipment More than 17,000 workstations analyzed and evaluated for adherence to six-foot social distancing guidelines More than 4,700 job areas and workstations redesigned or protective barriers installed to allow for more social distancing Installed plexiglass partitions and created visual management guides for social distancing in break areas and cafeterias, as well as throughout all buildings Staggered start times and added time to breaks and lunch to minimize large gatherings Suspended meetings of more than eight employees at a time and transitioned to virtual meetings, wherever possible Put new approval protocols in place for facility visitors



FCA also says 10 minutes per shift will be dedicated to cleaning and disinfecting employee workstations.

Employees also will participate in small-group training sessions on the new policies and procedures as part of their first-day activities.