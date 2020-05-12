13 WREX to welcome area public health administrators on 8 Minutes of Expertise

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Every week night on 13 News at 6, 13 WREX welcomes a public health official or government leader on to our 8 Minutes of Expertise segment.



This week, we're welcoming public health administrators from across our viewing area. On Tuesday evening, Kyle Auman at the Ogle County Health Department will discuss the county's approach to fighting COVID-19, and will give an update on the Hormel food processing plant that first sparked an outbreak in the county.



You can tune in to 13 News at 6 to watch, or view the interview on our livestream here: https://wrex.com/news/wrex-live-stream/