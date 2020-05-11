Warmer weather moves back in, but it comes with storms

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The weather feels like spring again late this week, but it comes with an active weather pattern. The threat for heavy rainfall and flash flooding looks possible as the warmth slides in.

Cool weather lingers:

The weather won't immediately warm up this week, but it does slowly get warmer. Frost may pop up for one more night before leaving the forecast (and this could be the last frost of the spring?).

Frost Advisories go into effect at midnight and last until 8 am Tuesday. After that point, the weather will be warm enough to avoid creating frost. Note where the advisories go into effect; Lee County in particular is not under the advisory since that area will be just warm enough to avoid frost.

After one last chilly night, temperatures warm up further Tuesday. We should see highs around 60 degrees. The weather stays clear, dry, and sunny.

The warming trend stalls a little Wednesday, as temperatures remain in the low 60's. Look for a partly cloudy sky and dry weather during the day, and chances for rain at night.

Stormy and warmer:

Average warmth returns to the Stateline after staying away for 10 days in a row. We warm into the low 70's Thursday, but that comes with showers and storms.

The storms get going Wednesday night, and continue into early Thursday. Being stuck between high pressure and low pressure floods the region with humid air, setting us up for heavy rain. Since we may see multiple thunderstorms hit the same spots over and over, heavy rain totals may result.

A slight risk for flash flooding is possible Wednesday night with heavy rainfall in the forecast.

This could lead to some flash flooding in the Stateline. Stay alert and stay off of the roads as downpours get going. For now, the Stateline is under a slight risk for flash flooding between Wednesday and Thursday. Up to 1" of rain or more may fall during this time.

Chances for storms continue Thursday, but they'll be on-and-off. By Friday, the weather should settle down a little, then scattered showers and storms are possible this weekend. Lower rain totals are likely during this time, so flash flooding shouldn't be as high of a risk.

Temperature-wise, we hold onto the low 70's during the day and the 50's at night through the weekend. The weather may warm up even further next week, with the possibility of the 80's for the first time this year.