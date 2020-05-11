Victim shot while roommate was cleaning their gun in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A person is expected to be OK after being hit by a bullet from their roommate's weapon over the weekend.



Rockford police say they were called to the 3800 block of Sage Dr. on Sunday for reports of shots fired.



Police say a man was cleaning when his gun when it discharged through the wall and hit his roommate in the hallway.



The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



Police did not say if the man cleaning his weapon will be charged or not.