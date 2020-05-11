Two women from DeKalb raise $27,000 and feed thousands of essential workers

DEKALB, Ill. (WREX) — What started out as a simple way to give back, has impacted thousands in the community.

Katie Gerr and Melissa Butts, co-founders of Taking Care of our Caretakers, created a Go-Fund-Me page on March 19, 2020. Their goal was to raise money to provide meals for essential workers and local restaurants during COVID-19.

"We did nothing but put 50 bucks in a Go-Fund Me account, and by the next day it was enough to buy 35 meals, so we would love to see it in all kinds of communities," said Melissa Butts, co-founder of Taking Care of our Caretakers.

Over the last two months, the Facebook page has gotten enough attention to help feed over 5,300 essential workers, while also putting $2,600 back into local restaurants.

According to the group's Go-Fund-Me page, they have raised over $27,000.



The next fundraiser takes place Tuesday, May 12 at Huntley Middle School from 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm.