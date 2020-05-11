Tax bills mailed out in Winnebago County, partial payments will be accepted amid pandemic

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Property owners in Winnebago County will start receiving their property tax bills next week.



The Winnebago County Treasurer's Office says tax bills for 2019 will be received by homeowners, businesses and farms beginning May 18.



The property tax is divided into two equal installments, with due dates of June 19 and Sept. 4.



The treasurer's office says due to the coronavirus pandemic, partial payments will be accepted to help reduce the burden of paying all at once. All payments will still need to be made before the tax sale in October, according to the treasurer's office.



In April, leaders in Winnebago County addressed property taxes and whether or not they will be delayed, but ultimately said it's out of their hands.

Here's what Winnebago County Chairman Frank Haney said during a press conference on April 13: "At this point, it's been determined not something that we have the ability to do at the county level."

Mayor Tom McNamara also addressed property taxes during the same press conference, saying leaders are trying to balance burdens on residents with keeping different entities that rely almost entirely on property taxes open.

"Your fire protection districts that are almost solely funded by property taxes," McNamara said. "You need to look at things like the Rockford Park District who right now can not and for four weeks or more have not been able to bring in any additional fees from any program offerings, so property taxes are really the only way they can stay afloat."

A few days after that press conference, Rep. Joe Sosnowski (R) Rockford drafted legislation that would implement a 90-day statewide waiver of all late fees and penalties on property taxes due.

“No family should ever have to worry about being unable to afford their property taxes during a public health crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sosnowski said in a press release. “I am prepared to file this legislation as soon as the General Assembly is cleared to return to Springfield to resume session. I believe we can and must act quickly to get this initiative to the Governor’s desk.”

Tax payments can be made by mail or online at the county treasurer's website. Any property owner who does not receive a tax bill by June 1, 2020 should call the treasurer's office at 815-319-4400.