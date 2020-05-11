Stand-alone stores, strip malls, drive-in theaters allowed to reopen in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) — Gov. Evers on Monday relaxed restrictions on several types of businesses in Wisconsin, according to a news release.

Stand-alone stores and strip-mall based retail stores may now offer in-person shopping for up to five customers at a time while maintaining required social distancing practices.

Drive-in theaters are also now allowed to open with some restrictions.

All businesses must continue to follow all safety precautions and guidelines as outlined in the Safer at Home order.

Emergency Order #36 was signed today.

Emergency Order #36, allowing the openings was signed today by Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm.

"In addition to added flexibilities and steps we have already taken for businesses, this is another disciplined turn of the dial that will allow Wisconsin's business owners to safely get back to work and Wisconsin consumers to support their favorite local spots," said Gov. Evers in a news release. "Both customers and workers need to be confident in their safety, so we need everyone to be diligent in following best safety practices so we can continue to move our state forward while keeping our neighbors, families, and communities safe and healthy."

Today’s order builds upon the Safer at Home order and the last turn of the dial through Emergency Order #34, which together allowed golf courses to operate, aesthetic and optional lawn and construction services provided by a single employee, curbside pick-up for public libraries, and every business to provide deliveries, mailings, and curbside pick-up and drop-off services, according to the news release.

Emergency Order #36 goes into effect immediately.

In addition to the requirements outlined above, all essential and nonessential businesses must review and consider the Wisconsin Department of Economic Development guidelines on safe business practices.