Rockford’s Festa Italiana canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Another festival in Rockford has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Festa Italiana was canceled by the Greater Rockford Italian American Association on Monday.



Here's part of a post the GRIAA made on Facebook:

"The safety of our community, volunteers, and our attendees is our highest priority. With the slated re-opening of Illinois plan in place, even in Phase 4, there are no gatherings of more than 50 people allowed. We are very grateful to our many volunteers, sponsors, and all those who attend our events! Thank you for your continued support in our efforts to raise funds for our K-12 Scholarships. We look forward to seeing you next year and we wish you all the best during this uncertain time!"

The GRIAA also announced the Women's Italian Golf Outing and the Men's Italian Open were also canceled.



Festa Italiana is the latest festival to be canceled this summer as Byronfest and the 40th semi-annual Pec Thing were canceled last week.