A 15-year-old arrested on theft, drug charges

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A 15-year-old allegedly robbed an acquaintance in his apartment early Sunday morning in Rockford.

Rockford Police responded to an armed robbery on the 5000 block of Linden Road early Sunday morning.

A 19-year-old had been robbed in his apartment by an 15-year-old acquaintance around 2 a.m., police said.

Once the acquaintance entered, the suspect told the victim he was being robbed and threatened to kill him, according to authorities.

Police say the suspect took some personal items and then told the victim to steal alcohol from a nearby gas station.

Once inside, the victim told the clerk that he was robbed. The employee called 9-1-1 and the suspect ran away, police said.

A state trooper saw the suspect on a Bypass 20 median and arrested him, according to police. The suspect did not have a weapon.

The Winnebago State's Attorney's Office charged the suspect with felony theft and drug possession.