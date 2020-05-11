Rockford to receive $520,000 for low-income home repairs

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The city of Rockford is getting just over $500,000 from the state to help low-income homeowners make vital repairs to their homes.



In mid-April, The Illinois Housing Development Authority awarded $11 million to 25 local governments and non-profit organizations to assist low- and very low-income homeowners with necessary home repairs.



Rockford requested and received $520,000; the city is now developing a strategy on how it's going to divvy up those dollars



"Home maintenance can be very expensive," says Deb Dorsey, City of Rockford Housing and Program Manager, "and a roof replacement is one of the most expensive items your going to have on your house."

"If we can address something like a roof, and had off any additional maintenance items it may cause, it really is a benefit to the home owner."

The city applied for the home rehabilitation grant through IHDA's Single Family Rehabilitation Program back in February, not knowing that a global pandemic was going to grip the community only a few weeks later.



Dorsey says the timing of everything worked out because now is when people are going to need more assistance and the city is able to provide it.



"When we applied for this grant we had no idea we would be in the situation we are now, but certainly this is going to be impacting homeowners," says Dorsey.



"A roof can cost $7,000 to $9,000, and as people are impacted financial by the pandemic, this will be a great opportunity to address an expensive maintenance item."



Dorsey says the grant dollars with primarily go towards roof repairs, as well as other external projects like gutters and downspouts. The reason she says the city wants to focus on the exteriors is because that's where other issues predominately stem from.



However, the approval process for the dollars has just begun and Rockford City Council 5th Ward Alderperson Venita Hervey says the details are still being ironed out.

"Everything costs an arm and a leg," says Hervey.

"The flexibility in the grants is very, very good... we can pool together the money with other grants and I think that'll give us the opportunity to make a more significant impact on homeowners."



The proposal in front of city council lays out that the funds would be distributed to homeowners, who meet the eligibility requirements, based on an application process.



From there, the dollar amount given to each homeowner could be between $30,000 to $50,000 and construction would be done by a city-approved vendor selected by the homeowner through a bidding process.



The grant has the ability to replace roofs on approximately 30 single-family, owner-occupied homes over a period of two-years.



"I am in favor of giving more money to less people," says Hervey, "more money means they can make more significant improvements as well as keep the architectural integrity of the home in tact."



City Council's Finance and Personnel Committee will continue discussion on the proposal at Monday night's meeting.

"I truly believe that home ownership is the only way we're going to be able to save our neighborhoods," says Hervey.

"Now, people will be able to not just have assistance in buying a home, but also in maintaining the home. Making substantial repairs in a way that'll give them some breathing room."



The approval process is expected to take up to a month, and the program is anticipated to be up and running in July.