ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford IceHogs have played their final game of the 2019-2020 season.



The Board of Governors with the American Hockey League voted to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 AHL regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.



In a post on Twitter, the AHL says finishing the season is "not feasible."

You can see the full statement below.