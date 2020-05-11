Rockford billboards honor fallen officers during National Police Week

Rockford (WREX) — National Police Week is a week dedicated to honoring the nation's law enforcement community and the officers who made the ultimate sacrifice and lost their lives in the line of duty.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional large gatherings to honor these men and women have been cancelled. In Rockford, a handful of billboards across the city are remembering area officers who were killed in the line of duty.

"I think it's important because we want people to understand our heroes lives that were taken," says Rockford Park District Officer Lisa Hodges who's also a part of the Northern Illinois Multi -Jurisdictional Honor Guard. "They weren't given they were taken in the line of duty. They're never forgotten. It's so the family members know that we as the brothers and sisters in this family of law enforcement, we haven't forgotten those who were killed."

Hodges says the week is therapeutic for active officers like herself.

"For us it's a healing thing because we come together as a blue family to show our support every year. We do these things for the family," says Hodges.

She adds the small signs of support the community gives law enforcement never go unnoticed and always appreciated.

"Putting that blue ribbon on the outside of your house or a blue light on your front porch because when we drive by we see that we notice that and that means something to us," says Hodges. "And that means something to the families when they see that they say 'Wow there's support, there's some support right there'."

On Wednesday, a virtual candle light vigil is happening across the country. It starts at 7 p.m. If you'd like to watch or register to light a candle click here.

The billboards are at the following locations: State & Arnold, State & University, Forest Hills & Riverside, Alpine & Center Terrace, Newburg & Perryville.