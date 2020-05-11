Rockford bakery raises hundreds of dollars for local nonprofits

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Friday nights in downtown Rockford just got a little sweeter. Quixotic Bakery is partnering with a different nonprofit to help them make up for lost donations during the COVID-19 pandemic by hosting a Warm Cookie Bake.

The box includes four chocolate chip cookies served warm fresh from the oven with hot fudge and warm salted caramel dipping sauces for $10.



So far the bakery raised over $200 for RAMP and last week raised $328 for Rock House Kids. The bakery says its goal is to raise $1,000 for nonprofits this month.

"They're very grateful," says bakery owner Judy Johnson. "All their fundraising opportunities have been cut so drastically, every little bit helps."

If you missed the first two Warm Cookie Bake nights, there are more coming: May 15 – YMCA

May 22 – The Arc

May 29 – The Golden Apple Foundation

Each organization will get 50% of the sale of each Warm Cookie Box, 100% of tips on those orders, and 10% of any other items ordered for pick up during their event.

If you're interested in making an online order, click here.



