Pritzker staff member tests positive for COVID-19, governor tests negative

CHICAGO (WREX) — After a member of Governor JB Pritzker’s senior staff tested positive for COVID-19, the Governor’s Office employees will work from home for an appropriate isolation period.



The governor's office says the asymptomatic staff member tested positive late last week and was in close contact with the Governor and other staff members.



The Governor and all other staff reporting to the office tested negative. The Governor was tested again early on Sunday and tested negative.

Approximately 20 staff members have been regularly reporting in person to work in the James R. Thompson Center during this crisis while the remainder of Governor’s Office staff work from home. Staff members have followed all IDPH safety protocols including daily temperature checks, wearing face coverings, social distancing and strict hygiene procedures. The office will undergo deep cleaning, and staff are monitoring themselves for symptoms. The Governor and staff will return to the office when IDPH deems appropriate.

The Governor will continue to hold daily press briefings via video conference which are live-streamed at illinois.gov/LiveVideo as well as on Facebook and Twitter.