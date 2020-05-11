Pritzker: Stateline on track to move to next phase of the state’s reopen plan

COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. JB Pritzker says the state hasn't reached its peak for the virus yet and won't until mid-June. The governor also provides an update on the four regions of the state moving into Phase 3. For more information: https://wrex.com/coronavirus/ Posted by WREX-TV on Monday, May 11, 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — The North-Central region is still on track to move onto Phase 3 of the state's 5-phase plan to reopen.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says the North-Central region, along with Central and Southern regions, is on pace to meet all of the "Restore Illinois" reopening metrics to move forward after the 28-day period. Winnebago, Boone, Stephenson, Ogle and Lee counties are in the North-Central region.



Speaking from his home on Monday after a staff member tested positive for the virus, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker provided an update on the four regions.

As of midnight, May 8, the Northeast region’s positivity rate is at 22.3 percent, higher than the 20 percent cap on this metric to move into the next phase. The North-Central region is at 9.1 percent, the Central region at 6.0 percent, and the Southern region at 10.5 percent.

All of the regions have seen a dip in hospitalizations since May 1st: 18.6 percent decrease in the Northeast region, 35.8 percent decrease in the North-Central region, 44.4 percent decrease in the Central region, and 54.3 percent decrease in the Southern region.

A requirement to move forward to next phase is that a region sees no overall increase, rather stability or a decrease, in hospital admissions for COVID-like illness across a 28-day period.

As of midnight May 8, all four regions met the third requirement of available surge capacity of at least 14 percent for ICU beds, medical/surgical beds, and ventilators.

Region Med/Surge Bed Availability ICU Bed Availability Ventilator Availability Northeast 17.8% 18.8% 64.3% North-Central 41.1% 40.6% 64.9% Central 52.4% 44.2% 74.6% Southern 45.8% 28% 80.7%

When Gov. Pritzker announced the "Restore Illinois" plan, he said the earliest a region can move to Phase 3 is May 29. The state has been in Phase 2 since May 1.

The governor also said the state has not reached its peak of the virus, yet. The governor says new models show the peak of the virus in Illinois to be in mid-June.