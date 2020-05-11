Pritzker: Coronavirus peak extended from mid-May to mid-June in Illinois

COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. JB Pritzker says the state hasn't reached its peak for the virus yet and won't until mid-June. The governor also provides an update on the four regions of the state moving into Phase 3. For more information: https://wrex.com/coronavirus/ Posted by WREX-TV on Monday, May 11, 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois hasn't reached its peak for the coronavirus and might not until next month.



Speaking from his home on Monday after a staff member tested positive for the virus, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says new data shows the state hasn't peaked yet.

A forecast shared April 23 predicted peak in late April/early May, but that's now been extended from mid-May into mid-June.

"In many ways, this news is disheartening. We have made great progress, but it's forced us to remain at a moderated through still high level of "those key metrics for this extended period. A pushing-out of our expected peak is a natural consequence of flattening the curve. Pushing the peak down and therefore to a longer time frame might not sound like good news to some, but I promise you: It is saving lives," said Gov. Pritzker.

The state reported more than 1,200 new cases of the virus on Monday along with 54 new deaths.