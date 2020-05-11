 Skip to Content

Pritzker: Coronavirus peak extended from mid-May to mid-June in Illinois

2:49 pm Coronavirus, Illinois News, Top Stories

COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. JB Pritzker says the state hasn't reached its peak for the virus yet and won't until mid-June. The governor also provides an update on the four regions of the state moving into Phase 3. For more information: https://wrex.com/coronavirus/

Posted by WREX-TV on Monday, May 11, 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois hasn't reached its peak for the coronavirus and might not until next month.

Speaking from his home on Monday after a staff member tested positive for the virus, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says new data shows the state hasn't peaked yet.

A forecast shared April 23 predicted peak in late April/early May, but that's now been extended from mid-May into mid-June.

"In many ways, this news is disheartening. We have made great progress, but it's forced us to remain at a moderated through still high level of "those key metrics for this extended period. A pushing-out of our expected peak is a natural consequence of flattening the curve. Pushing the peak down and therefore to a longer time frame might not sound like good news to some, but I promise you: It is saving lives," said Gov. Pritzker.

The state reported more than 1,200 new cases of the virus on Monday along with 54 new deaths.

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

