Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens ‘glows for grads’

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens will celebrate local graduates by turning on their school colors.

The conservatory and gardens will be lit to a specific color combo for each of the high schools in our area, and for Rock Valley College, Rockford Career College and Rockford University.

Lights will go on at dusk and will stay on throughout the night.

"Graduating is a big deal, but we know ceremonies aren't going to be the same," the conservatory & gardens posted on Facebook.

It asks that you avoid group gatherings in the parks, wear a face covering and keep your social distance.

For a full list of schools, see the photo below.