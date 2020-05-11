May 11: COVID-19 cases by zipcode in the Stateline

May 11: COVID-19 cases by zipcode in the StatelineNew
STATELINE (WREX) — The Stateline continues to see additional cases of the novel coronavirus as more testing has become available.
The Illinois Department of Public Health breaks down the number of cases by zip code once there's been 5 or more cases in that zip code.
Here's a look at the cases by the zip code in the Stateline as of 4:30 p.m. Monday:
WINNEBAGO COUNTY
- 60146 - 6 confirmed, 27 tested
- 61016 - 17 confirmed, 119 tested
- 61084 - 6 confirmed, 26 tested
- 61101 - 125 confirmed, 801 tested
- 61102 - 107 confirmed, 640 tested
- 61103 - 93 confirmed, 696 tested
- 61104 - 126 confirmed, 508 tested
- 61107 - 70 confirmed, 593 tested
- 61108 - 132 confirmed, 656 tested
- 61109 - 104 confirmed, 635 tested
- 61111 - 31 confirmed, 379 tested
- 61114 - 36 confirmed, 258 tested
- 61115 - 30 confirmed, 360 tested
- 61072 - 16 confirmed, 134 tested
- 61073 - 14 confirmed, 240 tested
- 61080 - 15 confirmed, 118 tested
- 61088 - 6 confirmed, 98 positive
BOONE COUNTY
- 61008 - 189 confirmed, 649 tested
- 61065 - 14 confirmed, 142 tested
OGLE COUNTY
- 61054 - 6 confirmed, 85 tested
- 61064 - 9 confirmed, 55 tested
- 61068 - 107 confirmed, 774 tested
- 61084 - 107 confirmed, 774 tested
STEPHENSON COUNTY
- 61032 - 88 confirmed, 410 tested
LEE COUNTY
- 61021 - 53 confirmed, 525 tested
The expected peak of the virus is now supposed to hit in mid-June, according to Gov. Pritzker.