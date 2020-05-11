 Skip to Content

May 11: COVID-19 cases by zipcode in the Stateline

4:56 pm Coronavirus, Top Stories

STATELINE (WREX) — The Stateline continues to see additional cases of the novel coronavirus as more testing has become available.

The Illinois Department of Public Health breaks down the number of cases by zip code once there's been 5 or more cases in that zip code.

Here's a look at the cases by the zip code in the Stateline as of 4:30 p.m. Monday:

WINNEBAGO COUNTY

  • 60146 - 6 confirmed, 27 tested
  • 61016 - 17 confirmed, 119 tested
  • 61084 - 6 confirmed, 26 tested
  • 61101 - 125 confirmed, 801 tested
  • 61102 - 107 confirmed, 640 tested
  • 61103 - 93 confirmed, 696 tested
  • 61104 - 126 confirmed, 508 tested
  • 61107 - 70 confirmed, 593 tested
  • 61108 - 132 confirmed, 656 tested
  • 61109 - 104 confirmed, 635 tested
  • 61111 - 31 confirmed, 379 tested
  • 61114 - 36 confirmed, 258 tested
  • 61115 - 30 confirmed, 360 tested
  • 61072 - 16 confirmed, 134 tested
  • 61073 - 14 confirmed, 240 tested
  • 61080 - 15 confirmed, 118 tested
  • 61088 - 6 confirmed, 98 positive

BOONE COUNTY

  • 61008 - 189 confirmed, 649 tested
  • 61065 - 14 confirmed, 142 tested

OGLE COUNTY

  • 61054 - 6 confirmed, 85 tested
  • 61064 - 9 confirmed, 55 tested
  • 61068 - 107 confirmed, 774 tested
  • 61084 - 107 confirmed, 774 tested

STEPHENSON COUNTY

  • 61032 - 88 confirmed, 410 tested

LEE COUNTY

  • 61021 - 53 confirmed, 525 tested

The expected peak of the virus is now supposed to hit in mid-June, according to Gov. Pritzker.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

