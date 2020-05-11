May 11: COVID-19 cases by zipcode in the Stateline

STATELINE (WREX) — The Stateline continues to see additional cases of the novel coronavirus as more testing has become available.



The Illinois Department of Public Health breaks down the number of cases by zip code once there's been 5 or more cases in that zip code.

Here's a look at the cases by the zip code in the Stateline as of 4:30 p.m. Monday:

WINNEBAGO COUNTY

60146 - 6 confirmed, 27 tested

61016 - 17 confirmed, 119 tested

61084 - 6 confirmed, 26 tested

61101 - 125 confirmed, 801 tested

61102 - 107 confirmed, 640 tested

61103 - 93 confirmed, 696 tested

61104 - 126 confirmed, 508 tested

61107 - 70 confirmed, 593 tested

61108 - 132 confirmed, 656 tested

61109 - 104 confirmed, 635 tested

61111 - 31 confirmed, 379 tested

61114 - 36 confirmed, 258 tested

61115 - 30 confirmed, 360 tested

61072 - 16 confirmed, 134 tested

61073 - 14 confirmed, 240 tested

61080 - 15 confirmed, 118 tested

15 confirmed, 118 tested 61088 - 6 confirmed, 98 positive

BOONE COUNTY

61008 - 189 confirmed, 649 tested

61065 - 14 confirmed, 142 tested

OGLE COUNTY

61054 - 6 confirmed, 85 tested

61054 - 6 confirmed, 85 tested

61064 - 9 confirmed, 55 tested

61068 - 107 confirmed, 774 tested

STEPHENSON COUNTY

61032 - 88 confirmed, 410 tested

LEE COUNTY

61021 - 53 confirmed, 525 tested

The expected peak of the virus is now supposed to hit in mid-June, according to Gov. Pritzker.