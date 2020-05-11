JHU: Over 1.4M people worldwide, 216,000 Americans recovered from COVID-19

(WREX) — Over 30,000 Americans have beaten the coronavirus in the past week.



According to Johns Hopkins University, 216,169 people in the U.S. have recovered from COVID-19.



This is up from just over 175,000 recoveries a week ago.



Worldwide, 1,422,984 people have recovered with the U.S. still having the most recoveries of any country.



New York state has the most recoveries in the U.S. with 58,006.



New Jersey, Massachusetts, Michigan and Pennsylvania round out the top five.