JHU: Over 1.4M people worldwide, 216,000 Americans recovered from COVID-19

Coronavirus, Top Stories

(WREX) — Over 30,000 Americans have beaten the coronavirus in the past week.

According to Johns Hopkins University, 216,169 people in the U.S. have recovered from COVID-19.

This is up from just over 175,000 recoveries a week ago.

Worldwide, 1,422,984 people have recovered with the U.S. still having the most recoveries of any country.

New York state has the most recoveries in the U.S. with 58,006.

New Jersey, Massachusetts, Michigan and Pennsylvania round out the top five.

Evan Leake

Evan Leake anchors for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. Evan grew up in Darien, Illinois, a south-west suburb of Chicago. He came to WREX in 2017 and worked his way to the anchor desk in May of 2019. He coordinates both the Teacher of the Week and Inspiring 815 series for 13 News. You can connect with Evan at eleake@wrex.com or Evan Leake on Facebook.

