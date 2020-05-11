Iowa governor to follow ‘modified quarantine plan’ after potential COVID-19 exposure

(KWWL) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced Monday that she will be following a "modified quarantine plan" after possibly being exposed to the coronavirus.

Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

During her visit to the White House last Wednesday, Reynolds said Miller was present but she didn't have direct contact with her.

Reynolds said her quarantine plan is similar to what Dr. Fauci and other White House administration members are doing.

Reynolds will be tested daily for COVID-19 and will also get her temperature checked.

She will be limiting her interactions and wearing a mask and practicing social distancing when around others.

Most of her team and staff will be working from home while she follows this quarantine plan.

The Governor also mentioned that counties with hotspots such as Linn and Johnson are showing positive signs of stabilization and trending downward. She also said that Black Hawk County is starting to show signs of stabilization.