I-39 north ramp at U.S. 20 to temporarily close

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) -- Drivers should expect a temporary ramp closure in the Stateline this week.

The ramp from I-39 northbound to U.S. 20/I-39 eastbound will be closed starting on Tuesday for a resurfacing project.

A detour will be set up for the ramp closure at U.S. 20 westbound to IL-251 southbound then eastbound on U.S. 20.

The northbound ramp to Alpine Road will also be closed during the I-39 ramp closure.

The closure will last for at least a week.

Travelers should also be aware that the right lanes of I-39 northbound and I-39 southbound from Baxter Road to the U.S. 20 will remain closed through May 22 for pavement resurfacing.