Gas prices rise more than 25 cents in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Drivers in the Rockford area are paying more at the pump this morning.



Gas prices in Rockford have gone up nearly 27 cents in the past week, according to GasBuddy. The rise in prices brings the average in Rockford up to $1.95/g.



Gas prices are now 28 cents higher than they were a month ago, but are still 80 cents lower than last year.

Experts say its a trend you should expect to see moving forward.

"Gasoline demand continues rebound across the U.S. as more states re-open, with a week on week rise of nearly 5%, according to data from GasBuddy's free payments card. The boost in demand has led oil and gasoline prices to rally, and as long as states continue to loosen restrictions, it'll mean more motorists on the roads and filling their tank," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Most states saw prices rise last week, but yet again Great Lakes states, which were the largest beneficiaries of ultra-low prices, saw the most pain as retail gasoline prices fall back into their normal territory against the national average. For now, the continued recovery in gas prices will nearly completely depend on improvement in the coronavirus situation, as so long as refineries boost production again as demand continues to rise again."