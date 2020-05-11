Frost Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
McHenry County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT /1 AM EDT/
TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT /9 AM EDT/ TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures of 33 to 37 degrees under clearing skies will
result in frost formation
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois, outside of the urban core of Chicago, but
including the Rockford area.
* WHEN…From midnight CDT /1 AM EDT/ tonight to 8 AM CDT /9 AM
EDT/ Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&