Frost Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

McHenry County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT /1 AM EDT/

TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT /9 AM EDT/ TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures of 33 to 37 degrees under clearing skies will

result in frost formation

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and

northeast Illinois, outside of the urban core of Chicago, but

including the Rockford area.

* WHEN…From midnight CDT /1 AM EDT/ tonight to 8 AM CDT /9 AM

EDT/ Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&