Frost Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT

Updated
Last updated May 12, 2020 3:11 am
9:10 pm Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Ogle IL

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Ogle County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT /1 AM EDT/
TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT /9 AM EDT/ TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures of 33 to 37 degrees under clearing skies will
result in frost formation

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois, outside of the urban core of Chicago, but
including the Rockford area.

* WHEN…From midnight CDT /1 AM EDT/ tonight to 8 AM CDT /9 AM
EDT/ Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

