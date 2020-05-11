Freeport Art Museum to receive $12,000 grant

FREEPORT (WREX) — The Freeport Art Museum (FAM) received a $12,000 grant from the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, alongside over 1,000 recipients in Illinois during the first round of awards.

The Arts for Illinois Relief Fund provides immediate relief for artists and cultural organizations during the statewide temporary shut-down. The Fund awarded $3.3 million during this round

All funding from the grant is unrestricted. FAM plans to use the money to keep its building open, according to Jason Judd, the executive director.

The Arts for Illinois Relief Fund is the first arts grant in Illinois to give its money to the awardees, Judd said.

"We're proud to have received it because there are some prominent names on the list like the National Mexican Museum in Chicago," Judd said.

Meanwhile, the Rockford Arts Council did not receive the grant money.

According to Executive Director Mary McNamara Bernsten, there were three categories that were weighed heavily on in the process: serving under-served populations, the overall health of the organization, and the extent of loss from the pandemic.

FAM has a solidified budget so it was easy to know exactly how much money was lost from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some programming moved some since they shut their doors in March. Barry Treu, known as "Mr. Berry" in the community, makes free instructional art videos and sets art supplies on the museum's lawn for curbside pickup.

FAM scheduled a slow open on June 2nd for community members to view their collections, but premieres two new shows later in June.