Experts weigh in on job search for college grads during pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The next move after college is up in the air for many graduating students.

"The job market right now is a little uncertain and I know a lot of graduates are feeling that degree of uncertainty and pressure to find that job within a week of graduating," said Logan Glendenning, Director of Career Services and First-Year Programs at Rockford University.

College career experts like Logan Glendenning say some students are nervous the pandemic impacted the job searching process.

"So there is a little bit of a delay in some processes right now but some students are still actively getting job offers," said Glendenning.

Cathy Doderline with NIU says some industries like hospitality and retail may see a decrease in opportunities, while other industries may see a boom.

"Manufacturing, specifically related to PPE, manufacturing of just general medical supplies across the board," said Cathy Doederlein, Director of NIU Career Service.

Glendenning adds that employers are aware of the difficulty of the hiring process right now and are making accommodations for potential employees.

"You'll find that there is a lot of flexibility. Employers are trying to reach employers (employees) in a way that in conducive with their remote inclinations," said Glendenning.

But when it comes to actually finding a job, both experts say it never hurts to think outside of the box.

"What you do as your first opportunity out of school isn't necessarily where you are going to land for all time. Maybe finding an opportunity that suits you right now gives you a little more time on what you might have as a future opportunity," said Doederlein.

Doederlein adds that there is an increase in fake job applications online.

She says if you are applying for a job and it seems to good to be true, do your research on the application before submitting any personal information.