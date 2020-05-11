Dental offices in Illinois can start reopening for routine care

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — If you need a cleaning at the dentist, good news, you might be able to get one sooner than later.



Illinois Department of Public Health announced dental offices in Illinois can begin reopening for "routine oral and dental care" under new IDPH guidelines.

"IDPH has carefully monitored the daily number of newly reported COVID-19 cases. If the trend continues as anticipated, certain models indicate there will likely be a decrease in the burden of COVID-19 illness in Illinois towards the end of May 2020. With that in mind, there is a need for a plan to resume safe and routine oral and dental treatment," IDPH's website reads.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, previous guidance recommended oral and dental care be limited to addressing emergency and urgent needs.

IDPH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended some precautions for oral health providers, such as the use of airborne isolation rooms when performing aerosolization procedures involving a known or suspected COVID-19 patient. An aerosolized virus can remain airborne for prolonged periods and potentially expose individuals who subsequently enter a room after the patient is no longer present, according to IDPH.

Both organizations also say dentists could choose to require patients be tested for coronavirus prior to seeking treatment.

"It should be recognized that false-negative test results occur, and an individual could begin shedding virus the day after a negative test result is obtained," IDPH states.

