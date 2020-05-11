Crusaders receives almost $1 million in funding for COVID-19 testing

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Crusaders Central Clinic Association received almost $1 million from the federal government to expand COVID-19 testing in the region.

Crusaders is one of five health centers to receive this funding. In total, these five health centers will receive over $2 million in federal funding from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Crusaders will receive $968,599, the most of any other area health center through the Paycheck Protection Program and Healthcare Enhancement Act.

"Adequate testing capacity is essential in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and we must ensure that anyone who needs a test has access to one," Congresswoman Cheri Bustos said.

The bill passed in late April and provided over $4 billion nation-wide to support hospitals and healthcare workers, increase testing and help farmers and small businesses.