Construction set to start on US 20 in Belvidere on Monday

BELVIDERE (WREX) – A new construction project will start next week in the Stateline.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Monday construction work will begin on U.S. Bus 20 near Van Epps Drive in Belvidere Monday.

The project will include milling and resurfacing along with ADA improvements and signal upgrades.

Drivers can expect some lane closures while crews are working. Travelers should allow extra time through the area or take alternate routes as delays are expected.

The project is set to be completed by June 30.

For IDOT District 2 updates on Twitter, follow at @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.