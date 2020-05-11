Bradley University planning for students to return for fall 2020 semester

PEORIA (WEEK) -- Bradley University says it will reopen for the fall 2020 semester to allow for on-campus classes.

"The university is working through several plans of action for reinstating campus operations with the final determination of how and when to be based on federal, state and local health guidelines," according to a release.

Bradley is scheduled to reopen residence halls August 22, with on-campus classes resuming August 26. The university will continue to update students and their families as the new school year approaches.

"The mid-size of Bradley and the small-city setting of Peoria make it easier for students to maintain safe distances and avoid unnecessary exposure to potentially dangerous germs," the release stated. The university says its average class size is 21 students.

Incoming President Stephen Standifird said, "The size and location of Bradley have been a boasting point for many years. Now, at a time when crowding and bigger cities pose a real health threat, these unique characteristics make Bradley a safer choice than schools in larger urban areas."

Bradley's Return to Campus team is also exploring other methods for the return of on-campus classes in accordance with governmental guidelines. Subcommittees hare looking into how to modify classroom setups, lab access common area access, residential living and event protocols.

Other plans may include hybrid learning, with some instructional elements continuing online while others resume on campus and in smaller class sizes. Bradley has already implemented enhanced cleaning protocols — including the use of disinfectants, specialized equipment and adjusting when and how commonly used surfaces are sterilized in response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the release.