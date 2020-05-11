Binny’s Beverage Depot coming to Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The popular Chicagoland liquor store chain, Binny's Beverage Depot, will set up shop in Rockford.

The store will go into the current Forever 21 store in Forest Plaza on East State Street.

Forever 21 is still in that location, but Binny's will take over the lease starting on July 1, according to Matt Guglicello, Area General Manager of Washington Prime Group, who manages Forest Plaza. Forever 21 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year.

Once Binny's takes over the lease, the company will do the renovations it needs to, an opening date has not been set, though the store should be open by the end of the year. Guglicello says COVID-19 complicates the process.

Binny's currently operates 42 locations in the state of Illinois, mainly in Chicago and the Chicago suburbs.