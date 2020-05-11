Beloit garage fire leaves $50,000 in damages

BELOIT (WREX) — A Sunday night garage fire causes $50,000 in damages, according to the Town of Beloit Fire Department.



Crews were dispatched to the scene in the 1800 block of Walters Road at 8:35 p.m. and found flames inside the attached garage.



The homeowners and everyone inside were able to get out of the house safely. Fire crews extinguished the blaze, before is could spread to the interior of the home, in about half an hour.



No injures were reported, but two cats are unaccounted for.



The fire is believed to have started from a chicken heat lamp.

Total damages are estimated at $50,000 including garage, contents and vehicle.