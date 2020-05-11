A slow warming trend brings spring weather back to the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After weekend full of near-record cold weather, a change in the weather pattern brings warmer air and the feeling of spring. A few thunderstorms may be on the way a result.

Cool start:

While the warming trend kicks in today, we won't feel dramatic changes yet. Temperatures only jump back to the low 50's, but after yesterday afternoon only being in the low 40's, you should notice a difference. The weather remains mostly cloudy yet dry.

Another night of frost looks likely as temperatures fall into the 30's again tonight. After a frosty morning, Tuesday takes another leap and warms back to around 60 degrees. The sky clears out and stays sunny throughout the, so Tuesday should feel warmer than the last several days.

By the middle of the week, temperatures resemble spring again, with even warmer weather around the corner.

The warming trend stalls a little Wednesday, with temperatures in the low 60's again but not much warmer than Tuesday. Cloudy weather returns ahead of a stormy middle of the week.

Rain and warmth:

The middle to end of the week provides several chances for rain and storms, but the weather does at least warm into the 70's, which is around average for this time of year.

Chances for showers and storms increase later this week, especially Thursday.

Showers and storms brew up Wednesday night as an area of low pressure moves into the Midwest. The low keeps storms in the forecast for Thursday as well. A warm front moving in and sparking storms at least brings warm air. We return to the low 70's Thursday, which is our first time back to average in a while!

It's too early to say whether we'll have a risk for severe weather, but with several rounds of storms, flash flooding becomes a concern. Monitor for the forecast throughout the week, and we'll update you if risks start to rise.

The weather pattern remains active going into the weekend. While it won't be a washout, be ready for scattered storms occasionally between Friday and Sunday. Temperatures stay near average and in the upper 60's to low 70's, so we do get to keep the near normal weather around for a while.