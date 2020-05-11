9 new COVID-19 cases at Boone County long-term care facility, total up to 69

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — The outbreak of the coronavirus at a long-term care facility in Boone County continues to intensify.



The Boone County Health Department reported 9 new cases of the virus on Monday. The health department says all of the cases are at the Symphony Northwoods facility.



As of Monday, 49 residents have tested positive for the virus along with 20 staff members.



8 residents at the facility have died as a result of the virus, according to the health department.

Overall, Boone County is reporting 212 total cases of the virus along with 12 deaths and 36 recoveries.