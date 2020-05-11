22 new coronavirus cases in Winnebago County, 948 total cases

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department is reporting 22 new cases of the coronavirus in the county.



The new cases brings the total number of cases in the county up to 948.



Dr. Sandra Martell, the administrator with the Winnebago County Health Department, says the 3.7 percent of the county has been tested for the virus, which is just over 10,000 people.



The rate of positivity in the county is currently at 14.8 percent. In order to move onto Phase 3 of the state's reopen plan, a region must be under 20 percent. Winnebago County, along with Ogle, Boone, Stephenson and Lee counties, are in the North-Central region of the state's plan to reopen.



As of midnight, May 8, the North-Central region as a whole is at 9.1 percent for rate of positivity. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says the North-Central region, along with Central and Southern regions, is on pace to meet all of the "Restore Illinois" reopening metrics to move forward after the 28-day period.



The county reported 5 more recoveries, meaning 211 people have recovered from the virus in the county.

There are no new deaths or areas of concern being reported on Monday.