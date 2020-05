WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department is reporting 32 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

The county now has surpassed 900 cases with a total of 926. The county's number of deaths still sits at 26.

The county said 206 people have recovered from the virus so far.

There is a total of 5,239 negative tests in Winnebago County.