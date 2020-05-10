The Latest: Wisconsin Legion Baseball season canceled

PORTAGE, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Wisconsin (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Wisconsin’s American Legion Baseball season has been canceled because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The American Legion Department of Wisconsin announced the decision Saturday. For the first time since 1927, an American Legion Baseball champion won’t be crowned in Wisconsin.

At least 24 other states have canceled their American Legion baseball programs for 2020.

Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Association Commissioner Roger Mathison calls the cancellation “a necessary decision.” Mathison said the association expects Legion Baseball to return in 2021.

The association’s All-Star game scheduled for Aug. 9 at Miller Park in Milwaukee also has been canceled.

Wisconsin’s American Legion Baseball program had 217 teams participating in 2019, making it the fourth-largest program in the country.

