Illinois reports 1,656 new COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO (WREX) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,656 new cases of coronavirus Sunday.

The state now has a total of 77,741 cases of COVID-19. IDPH reported an additional 57 new deaths. This brings the overall number of deaths related to the virus to 3,406.

These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.

Health officials said 13,653 new coronavirus tests have been processed. There are now 429,984 tests that have been conducted in the state.

This news comes as Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Sunday Illinoisans will have to change the way things are done until the coronavirus is "eradicated."