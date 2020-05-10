Frosty nights before temperatures warm closer to average

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Showers are going to continue for a bit longer this evening. Most showers will continue to be light to moderate. However, we have already collected just under a quarter of an inch of rainfall but should grow as showers continue. Thankfully, this is the best opportunity for showers until later this work week.

FROSTY NIGHT

Sunday's shower activity will end up by midnight. This will be in response to our seasonably cold upper-level trough continuing to move out of the region. We should see winds shift mostly toward the north driving in colder air along with some nighttime clearing. A chance for slight radiational cooling along with cold air advection may set us up for good surface cooling. This is why the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for the Stateline from 2 - 7 AM on Monday.

Frost advisories highlight the need to bring in sensitive plants.

The main concern highlighted is the possibility for sensitivity plants to be killed. The areas impacted would be Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, and Stephenson county. However, winds might keep us from getting any frost to develop. Wind out of the north will still reach close to 25 MPH later tonight. Caution will still be advised despite this. More chances for frost appear Monday night and Tuesday night.

Tips to keep plants protected through frost.

WARMING UP

In addition, the work-week is calling a gradual return to warmer highs. Temperatures for Monday start off in the lower 50's, but climb to near 60 by Tuesday. Compared to today that is nearly a 10° jump in two days. Consistent sunshine should help this warm-up continue for both days. The only chance for rain pops on Monday evening, but showers chance a slight.

However, the rise does not stop there. Temperature are back into the 70's by Thursday and that will continue into the weekend. This all might come at the expense of showers and thunderstorms that start in the mid-week. The storms appear to hold off until Thursday, as that's when the storm system slides past. In its wake, we may see temperatures close to 70 degrees on Friday. There's the possibility that we may return to the average next weekend.