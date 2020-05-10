 Skip to Content

Frost Advisory from MON 2:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Lee County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation
once skies clear overnight.

* WHERE…Winnebago, Ogle and Lee Counties.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 7 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

WREX Weather Team

