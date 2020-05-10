Frost Advisory from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Jo Daviess County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT
MONDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Portions of northeast Missouri, east central,
northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and
west central Illinois.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
