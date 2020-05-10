 Skip to Content

Frost Advisory from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT

2:36 pm Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Stephenson IL

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Stephenson County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT
MONDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Portions of northeast Missouri, east central,
northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and
west central Illinois.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

