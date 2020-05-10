Frost Advisory from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Stephenson County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT

MONDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…Portions of northeast Missouri, east central,

northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and

west central Illinois.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left

uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&