DeKalb apartment fire leaves firefighter, resident injured

DEKALB (WREX) -- A DeKalb firefighter and resident were injured in an apartment fire early Sunday morning.

The DeKalb Fire Department responded to the 900 block of W. Dresser Road just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday for a fire alarm at an apartment building.

When crews arrived on scene, firefighters found smoke coming from an apartment.

Fire officials said they found a large fire and a resident unconscious on the floor. The victim was removed out of the apartment and first responders began treatment while other crews battled the flames.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Medicine - Kishwaukee Hospital. Fire damage was contained to one apartment while six other apartment units sustained water damage. Three apartments were considered uninhabitable, leaving three residents displaced.

One firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.