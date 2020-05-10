City First Church hands out free meals to single moms on Mother’s Day

ROCKFORD (WREX)— City First Church and Josef Steakhouse partnered up to provide a free full course meal on Sunday to single moms.

All moms had to do was RSVP for the meal ahead of time and pick the meal up at City First Church on Sunday.

Volunteers even put the meals in the mom's trunks so they didn't have to leave their cars.

City First Church says its wants to help those in need during this hard time.

"It's a hard time for everyone. Everyone is trying to figure things out so we just want to do our part in bringing in a little hope, a little love especially to our single moms that do so much and today is there day," said Jennifer Eckerson

The church says it passed out 400 meals Sunday.