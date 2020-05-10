Belvidere resident stranded on cruise ship returns home

BELVIDERE (WREX) — A Belvidere resident trapped on a cruise ship overseas was welcomed home on Sunday.

Dozens of cars drove by Julia Whitcomb and her family in the old Shopko parking lot in Belvidere, honking their horns and waiving signs to celebrate the 24-year-old's return home.

The COVID-19 outbreak forced Whitcomb to be stranded on the Celebrity Cruise Infinity in the Bahamas for 57 days, in which 33 of those days she was in isolation.

While it was cold and rainy for the celebration, Whitcomb says she is so thankful to be back at home just in time for Mother's Day.

"First of, I am exhausted. Emotionally, physically, mentally, I am really, really tired. But I am really relieved. I didn't think that I was going to get home any time soon. So I am really relieved and really grateful and as rainy and as cold as it is, I am grateful," said Whitcomb.

Whitcomb will now be quarantined to follow CDC guidelines.